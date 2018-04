Posted on May 19, 2016 | 11:04 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Nicolasa “Nico” Ortega of Lompoc passed away May 11, 2016.

Born Jan. 5, 1919, she was 96 years old.

A visitation will be held from 1-5 p.m. Monday, May 23, at the Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel located at 15 E. Sola St. in Santa Barbara. A rosary will start at 3 p.m.

A mass will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery.