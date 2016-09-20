Nicole Belton Has Unbeaten Day for Laguna Blanca Tennis

Nicole Belton went undefeated at No. 3 singles, leading Laguna Blanca to a 13-5 non-league girls tennis win over St. Bonaventure on Tuesday.
Grace MacNeil won two sets and Lexi Reyes won the remaining match at No. 2 singles for the Owls. At No. 1, Katherine Monroy lost only one point in the first set and Sophia Bakaev got a win in the second set. Lucy Cao lost a tough 7-5 decision in the third round.
Hannah Miller and Fiona Flynn won two sets in doubles and Cindy Shan and Juliett Sorensen took the third-round set.
