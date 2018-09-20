Nicole Calene, Julia Schniepp Shoot PRs in Dos Pueblos Golf Win

Nicole Calene overcame illness and shot her career-best nine-hole round of 41, helping the Dos Pueblos girls golf team defeat Lompoc, 214-293, at Glen Annie Golf Course on Thursday.

"Nicole Calene was feeling under the weather but just like the other girls on Monday she ended up putting in a great round," coach Dan Choi said. "She has been a really solid player for us for the last three years and has had a hard time getting under 45. It has always been clear that she was capable but thus far it just never came together. I think she realized today that if she could manage her bad holes that she didn't need to be perfect in order to score well."

Gabby Minier shot a 35 to earn medalist honors and Hannah Cho fired a 37. Julia Schniepp also shot a PR with a 49 and Kathy Ramirez Gijon carded a 52.

"Julia Schniepp is one of our newer golfers. She has only really been playing for a year but put in a lot of time on the course this past summer. It has been remarkable the improvement she has made in one year," said Chou.

"After scoring well on Monday, I think we were all a little curious to see if we could keep up the momentum. The girls have been working hard, so I am happy for them that it is paying off."

Dos Pueblos is 4-0 and 8-1 overall. The Chargers host unbeaten Santa Barbara on Tuesday.

