Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 2:06 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Nicole Dinkelacker Named United Parents/Padres Unidos President

By Salvador Guerena for United Parents/Padres Unidos | August 8, 2016 | 9:05 a.m.
Nicole Dinkelacker Click to view larger
Nicole Dinkelacker (Village photo)

United Parents/Padres Unidos (UPPU) is pleased to announce the election of its new president, Nicole Dinkelacker.

Founded in 2007, UPPU is a community-based organization of parents and community members who aim to help close the academic achievement gap by equipping and training parents to effectively engage with their schools so that their children succeed in the public school system. UPPU works with the various school districts in the Central Coast.

Dinkelacker became involved in the field of equity in public education in 2008 when she co-founded the PTSA Committee on Equity and Excellence in Education at Dos Pueblos High School.  

The group, which became known as EEE, received national, regional and local recognition for its work promoting equity and inclusion that leads to closing the achievement gap.

She also helped to raise money at Dos Pueblos High School through the PTSA Charger Challenge program. In addition to co-chairing the EEE, she served as president of the School Site Council at that school and was president of the Dos Pueblos PTSA.

Dinkelacker has served as the chairman of the board of Just Communities, a local nonprofit dedicated to promoting equity around issues of race, socioeconomic class, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, language, ability and other identities.  

She is also a local business woman engaged in helping people buy and sell homes in the Santa Barbara/Goodland area for over 15 years, recently joining one of the top brokers in the country, Compass California, Inc.

Along with her husband of 32 years, Paul, she has raised two children, both of whom attended local schools and graduated from Dos Pueblos High School and Santa Barbara City College.

“Parents and families are children’s first and most important teachers,” says Dinkelacker. Moreover, “UPPU understands this important dynamic and ensures through its programs that parents are equipped, regardless of their socio-economic background and language capacity, to partner with their schools and teachers to help their children succeed and work together with our local schools towards closing the academic achievement gap.”

Salvador Guerena represents United Parents/Padres Unidos.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 