Nicole Dinkelacker Named United Parents/Padres Unidos President

United Parents/Padres Unidos (UPPU) is pleased to announce the election of its new president, Nicole Dinkelacker.

Founded in 2007, UPPU is a community-based organization of parents and community members who aim to help close the academic achievement gap by equipping and training parents to effectively engage with their schools so that their children succeed in the public school system. UPPU works with the various school districts in the Central Coast.

Dinkelacker became involved in the field of equity in public education in 2008 when she co-founded the PTSA Committee on Equity and Excellence in Education at Dos Pueblos High School.

The group, which became known as EEE, received national, regional and local recognition for its work promoting equity and inclusion that leads to closing the achievement gap.

She also helped to raise money at Dos Pueblos High School through the PTSA Charger Challenge program. In addition to co-chairing the EEE, she served as president of the School Site Council at that school and was president of the Dos Pueblos PTSA.

Dinkelacker has served as the chairman of the board of Just Communities, a local nonprofit dedicated to promoting equity around issues of race, socioeconomic class, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, language, ability and other identities.

She is also a local business woman engaged in helping people buy and sell homes in the Santa Barbara/Goodland area for over 15 years, recently joining one of the top brokers in the country, Compass California, Inc.

Along with her husband of 32 years, Paul, she has raised two children, both of whom attended local schools and graduated from Dos Pueblos High School and Santa Barbara City College.

“Parents and families are children’s first and most important teachers,” says Dinkelacker. Moreover, “UPPU understands this important dynamic and ensures through its programs that parents are equipped, regardless of their socio-economic background and language capacity, to partner with their schools and teachers to help their children succeed and work together with our local schools towards closing the academic achievement gap.”

— Salvador Guerena represents United Parents/Padres Unidos.