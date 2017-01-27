Water Polo
Nicole Poulos Makes 16 Saves in Carpinteria Loss
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 27, 2017 | 6:23 p.m.
Goalie Nicole Poulos made 16 saves, but Carpinteria couldn't generate much offense and the Warriors lost to Nordhoff, 3-1, in a Tri-Valley League girls water polo game on Friday.
Leilanie Silva scored the lone goal for the Warriors, who fell to 0-3 in league play and 7-7 overall.
Down 2-1, Carpinteria put on a full-pool press in the fourth period, but Nordhoff scored with one minute left to seal the win.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.