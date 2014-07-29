Nicole Romasanta Joins Hospice of Santa Barbara as Director of Volunteers

Hospice of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce Nicole Romasanta as its new director of volunteers.

Romasanta graduated from UCSB with a bachelor of arts degree in communications. After graduating, she worked in hotel management.

After six years in the hotel industry, she went on to receive her master’s degree in clinical psychology from the Graduate School of Education and Psychology of Pepperdine University.

Prior to joining Hospice of Santa Barbara, Romasanta worked at Sanctuary Psychiatric Centers in Home Supportive Services, as a clinical case manager at Devereux, and as an office manager at Family Practice Medical Group.

She is also a volunteer storyteller at Cottage Hospital and volunteers at the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation on the Program and Executive Committee, and as the Secretary on Board of Directors.

Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to more than 600 adults and 125 children every month who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness, or grieving the death of a loved one. Hospice of Santa Barbara is also present on eight local middle and high school campuses as well as UCSB to work with children, teens and young adults who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 805.563.8820 or click here. Find Hospice of Santa Barbara on Facebook and Twitter.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.