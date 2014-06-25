Nifty Balloon Show Bringing Fun for All Ages to Local Libraries

The Santa Barbara Public Library System presents The Nifty Balloon Show — a world-class balloon artist and performing team, David and Shana Brenion.

Combining comedy, music and inflated creations, they will be presenting their innovative and artsy balloon show. Expect to be charmed by Nifty Balloon’s retro style, quick wit and unbelievable balloon art.

This event is best for children age 4 or older, but appealing to all ages.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System invites families and children to this free performance by Nifty Balloon on the following dates:

» 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 8 at Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta

» 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 8 at Eastside Library, 1102 E. Montecito St. in Santa Barbara

» 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 9 at Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive in Solvang

» 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 9 at Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara

» 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 10 at Carpinteria Library, 5141 Carpinteria Ave. in Carpinteria

» 4 p.m. Thursday, July 10 at Montecito Library, 1469 E. Valley Road in Montecito

This performance is part of the annual Summer Reading Program for children and teens. Students are encouraged to visit the library, read books and earn prizes.

This program is supported by the Friends of the Libraries, nonprofit volunteer organizations that financially support library programs and services. For more information, contact the Santa Barbara Central Library’s Youth Services Desk at 805.564.5603, or your local branch.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Gwen Wagy is a senior youth services librarian for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.