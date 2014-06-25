Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 2:19 pm | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 
 

Nifty Balloon Show Bringing Fun for All Ages to Local Libraries

By Gwen Wagy for the Santa Barbara Public Library System | June 25, 2014 | 4:38 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System presents The Nifty Balloon Show — a world-class balloon artist and performing team, David and Shana Brenion.

Combining comedy, music and inflated creations, they will be presenting their innovative and artsy balloon show. Expect to be charmed by Nifty Balloon’s retro style, quick wit and unbelievable balloon art.

This event is best for children age 4 or older, but appealing to all ages.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System invites families and children to this free performance by Nifty Balloon on the following dates:

» 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 8 at Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta

» 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 8 at Eastside Library, 1102 E. Montecito St. in Santa Barbara

» 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 9 at Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive in Solvang

» 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 9 at Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara

» 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 10 at Carpinteria Library, 5141 Carpinteria Ave. in Carpinteria

» 4 p.m. Thursday, July 10 at Montecito Library, 1469 E. Valley Road in Montecito

This performance is part of the annual Summer Reading Program for children and teens. Students are encouraged to visit the library, read books and earn prizes.

This program is supported by the Friends of the Libraries, nonprofit volunteer organizations that financially support library programs and services. For more information, contact the Santa Barbara Central Library’s Youth Services Desk at 805.564.5603, or your local branch.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Gwen Wagy is a senior youth services librarian for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 