‘Night Before Christmas’ Dances into Marjorie Luke Theater

The Montecito School of Ballet brings beloved holiday poem to life

The Montecito School of Ballet will present “The Night Before Christmas” and “The Skaters” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Marjorie Luke Theater, 721 E Cota St.

"The Night Before Christmas” ballet is based on the famous poem by Clement Moore which is narrated during the performance.

A beautiful Victorian party scene opens the ballet. After the guests leave, the family settles down "for a long winter's nap." Sugarplums dance, toys come to life during the night, and we even see a visit from eight tiny reindeer and their driver, jolly St. Nick.

The original ballet, “The Skaters," portrays the strength and grace of skaters on the ice.

Tickets are available at Brownpapertickets.com or at the door.

— Stephen Sherrill for Montecito School of Ballet.