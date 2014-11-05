Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 12:45 am | Sky Obscured 57º

 
 
 
 

Holly Williams, Kait Dunton Teaming Up for Night of Jazz to Benefit Cancer Center of Santa Barbara

By Liz Baker for Sansum Clinic | November 5, 2014 | 9:14 a.m.

Los Angeles-based composer and pianist Kait Dunton and her trio will join Santa Barbara vocalist Holly Williams for a night of jazz standards and original music on Monday, Nov. 17 at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club in support of the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic.

Acclaimed vocalist Williams, a Santa Barbara local and a cancer survivor, is thrilled to perform on the SOhO stage for this special event benefiting cancer care and awareness. This is a special opportunity to support a great cause and listen to some superb jazz music.

Joining Williams is Los Angeles-based trioKAIT, with pianist/composer Kait Dunton, bassist Cooper Appelt and drummer Jake Reed — protégé of Grammy-winning drummer Peter Erskine. In addition to Williams singing classic jazz standards, trioKAIT will present Dunton’s original music, bringing a modern, tight and groovy sound to the piano trio format. According to Jazz.com, Dunton “breathes new life into the form.”

Don Heckman, alto saxophonist and Jazz music writer, describes her music as a “brilliant reimagining of the elemental aspects of the piano jazz trio,” and Dunton’s previous work has been characterized as “a stunning showcase of a newcomer holding her own with legends,” by the Examiner.com.

Williams and Dunton will be performing one night only at SOhO in Santa Barbara on Nov. 17. The show is all ages and tickets are just $15, with proceeds benefiting the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara. This is a dinner show. While dinner is not required, those with dinner reservations will receive priority seating. Call 805.962.7776 to reserve a table.

SOhO is located at 1221 State St. in Santa Barbara. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., followed by the show from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

— Liz Baker is a marketing coordinator for Sansum Clinic.

 

