Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 1:53 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Night of Mambo and Tangolele Planned for Feb. 12 at Carrillo Center

By Monica Elias Calles for Sex In D City | January 25, 2016 | 3:15 p.m.

The Carrillo Recreation Center will host “Mambo & Tangolele, a Sexy Night of Cabaret,” an evening of Latin American music, dance and culture presented by Sex In D City from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Feb. 12, 2016.

“Mambo & Tangolele” will feature historic videos of dance and musical performances. The show also will feature The Dollface Dames, burlesque dancers from Los Angeles.

After the hour-long performance, everyone attending will be invited to dance.

Mambo is a fast ballroom dance of Caribbean origin that is rhythmically similar to the rumba and cha-cha but has more complex pattern of steps.

Mambo dance and music became quite popular in the 1950s and still has many devotees.

Tangolele refers to another popular dance and music style that started in the 1950s. It was popularized by Mexican film actress Yolanda “Tongolele” Montes, who became a professional exotic dancer when she was 15 years and achieved international fame as Tongolele.

 “Mambo & Tangolele” will feature music ranging from Tito Puente to Celia Cruz to Gloria Estefan.

Admission to “Mambo & Tangolele” is $35 for presale and $40 at the door. See . The price of admission includes one drink.

“It will be a unique night that you cannot miss,” said event organizer Monica Elias Calles, who said she would like to put on similar events in the future.

The Carrillo Recreation Center is located at 100 E. Carrillo Street in downtown Santa Barbara.

For more information, visit Sex In D City's Facebook page or email [email protected].

Monica Elias Calles represents Sex In D City.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 