Night of Mambo and Tangolele Planned for Feb. 12 at Carrillo Center

The Carrillo Recreation Center will host “Mambo & Tangolele, a Sexy Night of Cabaret,” an evening of Latin American music, dance and culture presented by Sex In D City from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Feb. 12, 2016.

“Mambo & Tangolele” will feature historic videos of dance and musical performances. The show also will feature The Dollface Dames, burlesque dancers from Los Angeles.

After the hour-long performance, everyone attending will be invited to dance.

Mambo is a fast ballroom dance of Caribbean origin that is rhythmically similar to the rumba and cha-cha but has more complex pattern of steps.

Mambo dance and music became quite popular in the 1950s and still has many devotees.

Tangolele refers to another popular dance and music style that started in the 1950s. It was popularized by Mexican film actress Yolanda “Tongolele” Montes, who became a professional exotic dancer when she was 15 years and achieved international fame as Tongolele.

“Mambo & Tangolele” will feature music ranging from Tito Puente to Celia Cruz to Gloria Estefan.

Admission to “Mambo & Tangolele” is $35 for presale and $40 at the door. See . The price of admission includes one drink.

“It will be a unique night that you cannot miss,” said event organizer Monica Elias Calles, who said she would like to put on similar events in the future.

The Carrillo Recreation Center is located at 100 E. Carrillo Street in downtown Santa Barbara.

For more information, visit Sex In D City's Facebook page or email [email protected].

— Monica Elias Calles represents Sex In D City.