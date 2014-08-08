Night Work on Los Carneros Bridge Project to Begin Next Week

The Los Carneros Overhead Bridge Replacement Project has been under way since February. Most of the work has been taking place underneath the bridge, and so it may appear that not much has been happening.

Starting next week, in addition to the regular daytime work, night work is scheduled. On Wednesday, bridge demolition will begin at 8 p.m. and will continue until 6 a.m. Thursday. Work will commence again at 8 p.m. Thursday and continue through 6 a.m. Friday. This work will remove the portion of the bridge directly over the railroad tracks.

Additional night work between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. is tentatively scheduled for Monday through Wednesday, Aug. 18-20, to continue with demolition of the portion of the bridge that is not directly over the railroad tracks. The night work is expected to end by 6 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 21.

During both of these periods, the bridge will remain open with one lane in each direction. Please obey all signs and construction workers while driving, walking and cycling over the bridge.

Your patience is appreciated while we complete this important safety project.

Click here for more information.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.