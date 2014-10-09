Night Work Scheduled for Hollister Avenue in Goleta

Overnight work on Hollister Avenue in Goleta is scheduled for Oct. 14-29.

Here’s what is planned:

The contractor will be working to construct the new median on Hollister Avenue between Storke Road and Santa Felicia Road. The work will extend the eastbound turn pocket lanes onto Storke Road and add an eastbound left turn lane at Marketplace Drive.

One lane will be open in each direction, and work will be done between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Night work will start on Tuesday, Oct. 14 and continue through Friday, Oct. 17 at 6 a.m. Work will continue on Sunday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. and will continue through Friday, Oct. 24 at 6 a.m. The median work will finish up the week of Oct. 26.

Work will begin on Sunday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. and will continue through Thursday, Oct. 30 at 6 a.m.

Construction along this section of Hollister Avenue is part of the public improvements under way in conjunction with the Westar/Hollister Village project. For more information on the public improvements associated with this project, click here for the recent Monarch Press article.