Night Work Scheduled for Hollister Avenue in Goleta Starting Sunday

Overnight work on Hollister Avenue is scheduled for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 28-30.

Here’s what is planned:

Sunday from 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

One lane of Hollister Avenue westbound between South Glen Annie Road and Santa Felicia Road will be closed. The Goleta Water District’s contractor will be installing new water line connections. A new sewer manhole at the intersection of Hollister Avenue and Marketplace Drive/Village Way will also be created, and a new sewer line connection will be added.

In addition, potholing will be done on Hollister Avenue eastbound between Marketplace Drive and South Glen Annie Road to identify locations of existing underground utilities. One lane at a time in the eastbound direction will be closed with one lane open at all times. Potholing work lane closures are anticipated between the hours of 7 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Monday and Tuesday

Sunday night’s work on the water and sewer lines will continue between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

On Tuesday, water will be shut down as the final service connection is made. This shutdown is scheduled to occur between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday. Residents along South Glen Annie Road will not be affected. The shutoff will only affect properties on Santa Felicia Drive. In addition, the asphalt repairs will be made to the roadway section at the new sewer manhole location.

Construction along this section of Hollister Avenue is part of the public improvements underway in conjunction with the Westar/Hollister Village project.

The city recently added a Westar/Hollister Village email/text notification topic in our notification system to provide updates on the public improvements related to this project. Register for these notifications by clicking Manage Preferences after clicking here.