Night Work Scheduled for Next Week on Hollister Avenue in Goleta

Overnight work is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Monday and will continue through 5 a.m. Tuesday.

These construction activities will be done to prepare for the traffic signal installation at South Glen Annie Road.

A second night of overnight work is scheduled for 7 p.m.Tuesday and will end by 5 a.m. Wednesday. This work will be to install a new sewer manhole and make the connections to the existing sewer lines.

One lane on westbound Hollister Avenue will be closed both evenings.

Construction along this section of Hollister Avenue is part of the public improvements under way in conjunction with the Westar/Hollister Village project.

