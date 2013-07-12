Nighttime Work on Hollister Avenue in Old Town Goleta Begins Next Week

The City of Goleta will begin its Hollister Avenue overlay project starting next week.

The work will take place next Wednesday, July 17, through Aug. 30 on Hollister Avenue between Fairview and Kellogg avenues. One lane will remain open in each direction at all times, but traffic delays, noise and dust should be expected.

The project includes grinding and paving of the roadway and repainting of the traffic markings as part of a routine maintenance program. Most of the work will primarily occur in the evening hours between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. for up to 12 days (Sunday through Thursday) within the contract period. Night work is necessary to maintain public safety and provide less interruption to this heavily traveled corridor.

A minimum of three days prior to the start of the work, door hangers on adjacent properties and “no parking” signs along Hollister Avenue and nearby work areas will be posted. Vehicles that remain on the street where no parking has been posted may be ticketed and towed.

There will be unavoidable noise and traffic delays during the work. The city apologizes for the inconvenience and thanks residents in advance for their patience and cooperation as the city completes this much-needed work.

The City Council will be discussing the Hollister Redesign Project alternatives, including a two-lane option, at its Aug. 20 meeting.

Any questions on the overlay project can be directed to assistant engineer Diana White at 805.961.7564.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.