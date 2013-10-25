Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 10:43 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Nike Baseball Camps to Hold Fall Ball Clinic in Santa Barbara

By Nike Baseball Camps | October 25, 2013 | 1:30 p.m.

Nike Baseball Camps will once again be hosting a fall ball clinic in Santa Barbara, in partnership with Goleta Valley Little League, scheduled for Nov. 23-24.

This clinic is open for players ages 8 to 14 of all ability levels to refine their skills and get better in the off-season. During the clinic, players have the opportunity to receive quality instruction from professional scouts and college coaches.

“The fall is the time when players can focus in on what they need to improve and learn the correct fundamentals before the upcoming season,” said Mike de Surville, vice president of U.S. Sports Camps. "Our clinic’s goal is to help players gain the edge and the confidence that makes them a better player."

Directing the Nike Baseball Clinic is Tom Myers, who serves as a professional scouting supervisor covering from San Luis Obispo to Long Beach. Myers has spent time as a pitching coach and associate head coach at Santa Clara University and UC Santa Barbara.

On Myers’s staff is Nate Trosky. Trosky is employed by the Milwaukee Brewers and is a consultant for the German National team, Team USA, and for numerous West Coast colleges and universities.

The clinic is separated by age with a 10U group running in the morning and the 14U group running in the afternoon. Players are recommended to bring a glove, a bat, a helmet, cleats and a snack.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 