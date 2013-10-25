Nike Baseball Camps to Hold Fall Ball Clinic in Santa Barbara

Nike Baseball Camps will once again be hosting a fall ball clinic in Santa Barbara, in partnership with Goleta Valley Little League, scheduled for Nov. 23-24.

This clinic is open for players ages 8 to 14 of all ability levels to refine their skills and get better in the off-season. During the clinic, players have the opportunity to receive quality instruction from professional scouts and college coaches.

“The fall is the time when players can focus in on what they need to improve and learn the correct fundamentals before the upcoming season,” said Mike de Surville, vice president of U.S. Sports Camps. "Our clinic’s goal is to help players gain the edge and the confidence that makes them a better player."

Directing the Nike Baseball Clinic is Tom Myers, who serves as a professional scouting supervisor covering from San Luis Obispo to Long Beach. Myers has spent time as a pitching coach and associate head coach at Santa Clara University and UC Santa Barbara.

On Myers’s staff is Nate Trosky. Trosky is employed by the Milwaukee Brewers and is a consultant for the German National team, Team USA, and for numerous West Coast colleges and universities.

The clinic is separated by age with a 10U group running in the morning and the 14U group running in the afternoon. Players are recommended to bring a glove, a bat, a helmet, cleats and a snack.