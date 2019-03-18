Nike Sports Camps Helps Young Athletes Take Their Game to the Next Level

Posted on March 18, 2019 | 12:00 a.m.

Source: Sheridan Taphorn | Special to Noozhawk

With the school year coming to an end and summer just around the corner, Noozhawk's ParentNooz Camp Guide is officially here and we made sure to make things easy when planning your child's summer! Our 2019 camp guide provides you and your child with all the necessary information when deciding on which summer camp is the best fit.

The following feature is the first in a series of interiews conducted with summer programs from all over Santa Barbara County. Be sure check out our ParentNooz Camp listings for a complete guide of camps available to children of all ages this summer.

In our first interview, Noozhawk had the opportunity to sit down with Michael de Surville, Sr. Vice President/National Director of Nike Sports Camps, to learn more about the camps they are offering this summer.

Nike Sports Camps

Question: What is the name of your Summer Camp or Program and what is its mission?

Answer: NIKE Baseball and Softball Camps. Our mission to provide a fun and challenging environment for players to train and learn from some of the top instructors of the game. We want every player at camp to bring home at least one lesson or drill to help them take their game to the next level after camp has ended.

Q: Describe the activities involved in your camp or program.

A: Development of physical and mental game fundamentals from professional instructors who will teach the game inside and out. Groups will be designated as High School (age 13-18) or General Skills (ages 9-12) and is intended to give the player all the skills necessary to improve and take their game to the next level.

Q: What is the age range for children in your camp or program?

A: 8-18

Q: How many years has the camp been running? Do you get a lot of return campers?

A: US Sports Camps has been in business since 1975 with over 90,000 campers attending a camp last summer. Every summer we have campers return to camp to once again experience the NIKE Camps.

Q: What goals do you have for kids participating in your camp or program?

A: The goal of our camps is to help each player take the information they have been given during and continue to grow and improve long after camp is over. We also want to create a fun and memorable experience where new friendships are formed and memories are create that can last a lifetime.

Q: What makes your camp or program unique?

A: Our directors are hand selected to be partners with us. As partners, these directors take great pride in the quality and success of each of their camps.

Q: How do you hire staff for your camp and when hired, is there a training that they have to complete before the camp begins?

A: All staff are hired by the director of each camp. A staff training program is conducted by the director and through our camp staff training portal. All staff are also required to go through thorough background checks prior to being approved to work our camps.

Q: What is the best part, in your opinion, about your camp or program?

A: NIKE Camps provide a setting where players can learn, train and improve at their chosen position in a fun and safe setting.

Q: In what ways is your camp or program educational?

A: Not only do our camps cover all aspects of the sport from individual position training, baserunning, situation drills and games, but we also touch on topics like how to get a college scholarship and nutrition.

Q: What is the price range of your camp and do you offer scholarships?

A: Camps range from $685 for Overnight camps to $335 for Commuter camps.

