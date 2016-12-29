I. Nilo Fanucchi of Carpinteria, 1934-2016

Posted on December 29, 2016 | 9:30 a.m.

Source: Fanucchi Family

I. Nilo Fanucchi of Carpinteria, California, was born on April 4, 1934, and he entered the gates of heaven on December 10, 2016. Without pain or worry, he simply flew into the light, where our God greeted him with open arms.

A memorial service for Nilo will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2017, at Plaza Playhouse Theater, 4916 Carpinteria Ave.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Plaza Playhouse Theater in memory of Nilo. This support will keep his love of entertainment available for generations to come. Click here to make an online donation.