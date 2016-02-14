Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 6:45 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Business

Nimita’s Cuisine Pops Up in Innovative Food Deal with Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition

Healthy Indian food concept restaurant opens at former Muddy Waters space shared by Bici Centro bike shop on East Haley Street

Nimita Dhirajlal, owner of Nimita’s Cuisine, has given her pop-up restaurant a more permanent location in the former Muddy Waters Café space at 508 E. Haley St. in Santa Barbara. “It’s an opportunity for us to have a hub,” she says. “It’s not just food but the whole lifestyle. It’s not a restaurant per se.” Click to view larger
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | February 14, 2016 | 11:35 p.m.

The feel of Nimita’s Cuisine fittingly matches the aura of the new Eastside Santa Barbara eatery’s namesake and owner, a longtime local trying to bring healthy, Indian-fused food to the community.

Those who used to frequent 508 E. Haley St. likely won’t even recognize the place, which housed the Muddy Waters coffee shop for some 15 years before it closed last September.

Once dark quarters and décor have transformed into a vibrant palette with yellow, orange and pink curtains, lighter paint and furniture, and accent pieces reminiscent of Indian and global culture.

This was Nimita Dhirajlal’s vision — to offer “slow food for fast people” with nourishing grab-and-go dishes like kale coleslaw, curries and Indian-infused tamales.

Besides popping up at Sojourner Café once in August before the restaurant closed, Nimita’s Cuisine has only been enjoyed at a catering gig or from the food truck at a local festival or event.

That’s how members of the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition initially learned of Dhirajlal’s business.

It’s also what inspired the nonprofit organization to offer Nimita’s Cuisine a three-month popup in the Haley Street building, which the coalition owns and also uses to house its Bici Centro bike shop.

If the concept does well, Nimita’s Cuisine can stay longer.

Ahead of last Thursday’s opening, Dhirajlal said she quickly realized the pop-up location could provide the community with much more — like a lounging area with books, sans wifi, and an area that could be reserved for private parties at night.

“It’s an opportunity for us to have a hub,” she said. “It’s not just food but the whole lifestyle. It’s not a restaurant per se.”

The area inside the front entrance will have pre-prepared takeaway food — sandwiches, salads, teas, juices, coffee and more — and a food truck trailer outside in the Bici Centro parking lot will serve the hot platter dishes made with local, seasonal ingredients from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Locals can eat those dishes on the back patio.

Nimita’s Cuisine offers grab-and-go options at its new bricks-and-mortar location, which opened Thursday. Click to view larger
Since 2010, Dhirajlal has focused her catering menu on Ayurvedic meals, or holistic healing-focused vegetarian options such as soups, salads, chutneys, curries and more.

She still operates out of a commercial kitchen at Earl Warren Showgrounds and had been thinking about doing the food truck business full time before the City of Santa Barbara proposed new mobile vending street regulations.

Even though rules were still going through the approval process this month, Dhirajlal said she was discouraged away from using a truck for anything other than special events like weddings.

Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition operations manager Joey Juhasz-Lukomski said Nimita’s Cuisine fits in well with the mission of Bici Centro, the organization’s do-it-yourself community bike shop.

The organization spent late last year fixing up the restaurant space for a new tenant, right around the time the neighborhood saw the addition of another new concept — The Mill Project, which includes a restaurant, brewery and wine tasting room a block to the west.

“Her emphasis on nurturing has a community feel that we embrace here as well,” Juhasz-Lukomski said of Dhirajlal. “The food itself is very healthy. We think it looks great. Our fingers are crossed. It’s very exciting.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

