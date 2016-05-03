Diving
Nina Enholm, Derek Stein Win Channel League Diving Titles
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | May 3, 2016 | 4:50 a.m.
Santa Barbara High captured the boys and girls titles at the Channel League Diving Finals on Monday.
Senior Nina Enholm won the girls title with a high score of 365.55. Enholm is headed to UCLA.
In the boys competition, Dons sophomore Derek Stein took top honors with a score of 370.70.
Enholm and Stein advance to the CIF Prelims on May 10 in Riverside.
