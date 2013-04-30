Nine-Vehicle Accident Slows Southbound Commuter Traffic

Southbound commuter traffic was snarled early Tuesday by a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 101 at Gaviota, according to the California Highway Patrol.

As many as nine vehicles were involved in the wreck, which occurred shortly after 6 a.m between Highway 1 and the rest area, the CHP said.

There was a report of at least one minor injury, but that could not be confirmed.

Traffic in the area was backed up while emergency personnel investigated and cleared the wreckage.

