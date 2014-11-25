Nine Busted in Raid on Santa Barbara ‘Drug Den’

Nine people were arrested or cited — and a missing 15-year-old girl was located — when Santa Barbara police served a search warrant on a residence they described as a "drug den."

The arrests and citations occurred late last week in a home in the 1400 block of Almond Avenue, according to police Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Over several months, police had received citizen complaints about drug-related foot traffic and gang activity centered around the home, Harwood said.

"Subsequent investigation … revealed that a portion of the property was under construction, and had been rented to tenants who were involved in drug activity," Harwood said. "They, in turn, allowed other drug users to congregate there."

Twenty-five people were at the home last Thursday afternoon when detectives served the search warrant, Harwood said.

Three people — Rodolfo Garcia, 28, Julio Jose Ochoa, 23, and David Calixtro-Fuentes, 25, all of Santa Barbara — were arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on outstanding felony warrants, Harwood said.

Garcia and Ochoa, who were charged with probation violations, were being held without bond, while bail for Calixtro-Fuentes was set at $5,000 on a failure-to-appear warrant, he said.

Misdemeanor citations were issued to the following:

» Kathleen Deanna Lino, 26, of Santa Barbara, for possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotics paraphernalia.

» David Toscano Gregorio, 43, of Santa Barbara, for possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotics paraphernalia.

» Efrain Ward Lopez Jr., 27, of Santa Barbara, for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a knife in plain view in public.

» Luz Maria Zapian, 23, of Santa Barbara, for possession of narcotics paraphernalia.

»Tamme Anne Dishion, 47, of Santa Barbara, for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

» Evette Ann Vargas, 38, of Lompoc, for resisting or delaying an officer.

Harwood noted that Lino, Gregorio, and Lopez would have been arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine and booked into County Jail, rather than being cited, prior to November's passage of Prop. 47.

The missing teenage girl was reunited with her family, Harwood said, and the property owner was warned about maintaining a public nuisance.

