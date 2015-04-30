Friday, June 8 , 2018, 6:06 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Nine Graduates Complete Docent Council Training to Lead Courthouse Tours

Front row from left are Santa Barbara County Courthouse Docent Council trainer/facilitator Debbie Saucedo with new graduates Jane DeSelm, Sona MacMillan, Shyama Osborne, Norma Perry and Patti Schrader; back row from left, Karl Neumann, Ken Pierskalla, Nick Sebastian and Gerry de Santillana. (Santa Barbara County Courthouse Docent Council photo)
By Kay Stevens for the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Docent Council | April 30, 2015 | 3:12 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Courthouse Docent Council is pleased to introduce nine recent graduates of its annual training class, which focuses on the courthouse history, art and architecture.

The new graduates have begun leading the free public courthouse tours.

The Docent Council is dedicated to the preservation and upkeep of the National Historic Landmark building and maintains the courthouse archives. Members lead tours and staff the lobby information booth.

Almost 7,000 visitors from more than 60 countries have visited during the last year.

In the past two decades, the council has spent more than $150,000 on projects to maintain and enhance the building.

Regular tours operate at 2 p.m. daily and at 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Tours of the gardens are available by appointment, as well as special tours and youth tours.

Call 805.962.6464 for information.

— Kay Stevens is the publicity chairwoman for the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Docent Council.

