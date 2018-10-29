Nine Inducted Into Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Hall of Fame

The Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table held its Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Monday evening at the La Cumbre Country Club.
The induction class includes seven athletes and two coaches. Here is the list of honorees:
Michael Falberg (tennis, Santa Barbara High), inducted posthumously, was represented by his family, from left, Larry Falberg, Kate Falberg, Stacy Leonard Falberg and Nancy Falberg. The other inductees were Jennifer Rehage (volleyball, basketball, softball, Dos Pueblos ), Dylan Axelrod (baseball, Santa Barbara High), Michael Giusto (tennis, basketball, Carpinteria), Adrienne Binder (swimming, San Marcos), Jeff Nelson (basketball, baseball, San Marcos) Gregg Wilson (swimming coach, UCSB), Doug Mitchell (golf coach, Dos Pueblos) and Kaylene Wagner (high jumper, Dos Pueblos).