Friday, October 12 , 2018, 7:30 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Youth Sports

Nine Local Youth Water Polo Players Earn All-American Honors

By 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club | October 11, 2018 | 5:18 p.m.

Nine players from the 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club received All-American honors for their performances during the 2018 club season.

Megan Musick and Ella Prentice were named to the first team in the Girls 16-Under Division and Ryann Neushul was a first-team honoree in the 18U Girls Division.

Second-team selections included Abbi Hill at 18U and Cassidy Miller and Faith Tedesco at 16U.

Those players named honorable mention were Layla Szymczak and Charlotte Raisin (12U) and Reagen McEachen (14U).

McEachen, Szymczak, and Raisin will all compete for 805’s 14U team at the TYR Cup at the University of Indiana, Nov. 2-4.  The team placed first in the qualifier for USA Water Polo’s “Fall Classic” with three straight wins over Pride, Rose Bowl, and Commerce.

Said coach Cathy Neushul: “This is one of the more experienced teams we’ve qualified for the tournament; they could challenge for a medal.”

The 805 SBWPC won the 2015 TYR Cup in Dallas, Texas.

The club girls won the 2018 18U U.S. National Club Championship and took home silver in 16U at the National Junior Olympics. Multiple 805 teams placed in the top Platinum Division at the Junior Olympics.

In addition, Miller won a bronze medal with USA Water Polo’s Youth Team at the UANA Youth Pan American Games in Clearwater, Fla., and Hill was a top scorer for Team USA at the FINA Youth World Games in Belgrade, Serbia.

Musick and Prentice helped lead San Marcos High to the 2018 CIF-SS Division I Championship, the first in school history.  Tedesco played in goal for Santa Barbara High's Division 2 runner-up team.

Neushul trained with USA’s Senior Team all summer and is a freshman at Stanford University.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 