Nine Local Youth Water Polo Players Earn All-American Honors

Youth Sports

Nine players from the 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club received All-American honors for their performances during the 2018 club season.

Megan Musick and Ella Prentice were named to the first team in the Girls 16-Under Division and Ryann Neushul was a first-team honoree in the 18U Girls Division.

Second-team selections included Abbi Hill at 18U and Cassidy Miller and Faith Tedesco at 16U.

Those players named honorable mention were Layla Szymczak and Charlotte Raisin (12U) and Reagen McEachen (14U).

McEachen, Szymczak, and Raisin will all compete for 805’s 14U team at the TYR Cup at the University of Indiana, Nov. 2-4. The team placed first in the qualifier for USA Water Polo’s “Fall Classic” with three straight wins over Pride, Rose Bowl, and Commerce.

Said coach Cathy Neushul: “This is one of the more experienced teams we’ve qualified for the tournament; they could challenge for a medal.”

The 805 SBWPC won the 2015 TYR Cup in Dallas, Texas.

The club girls won the 2018 18U U.S. National Club Championship and took home silver in 16U at the National Junior Olympics. Multiple 805 teams placed in the top Platinum Division at the Junior Olympics.

In addition, Miller won a bronze medal with USA Water Polo’s Youth Team at the UANA Youth Pan American Games in Clearwater, Fla., and Hill was a top scorer for Team USA at the FINA Youth World Games in Belgrade, Serbia.

Musick and Prentice helped lead San Marcos High to the 2018 CIF-SS Division I Championship, the first in school history. Tedesco played in goal for Santa Barbara High's Division 2 runner-up team.

Neushul trained with USA’s Senior Team all summer and is a freshman at Stanford University.