Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 2:26 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Youth Sports

Nine-Run 7th Powers Dos Pueblos LL Juniors to Comeback Win in Sub-Division Tourney

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | July 16, 2016 | 9:28 p.m.

Nate Feldhaus, Dylan Ledbetter and JJ Frausto each drove in two runs in a nine-run seventh inning, powering Dos Pueblos Little League's Junior Division All Stars to a 12-7 comeback win over Golden Hills of Fullerton in a Sub-Division Tournament game Saturday at Santa Paula.

Dos Pueblos rallied from a four-run deficit after leading 3-2 at the end of three innings.

Golden Valley scored four runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to take a 7-3 lead.

In the seventh, Dylan Ledbetter walked and scored after Parker Ledbetter and JJ Frausto followed with singles. Connor Gleissner drew a walk to load the bases and Feldhaus doubled to score two runs, making it a 7-6 game with no outs. Khris Alvarado walked to to load the bases and Evan Steinberger drew another walk to drive in Frausto with the tying run. An Ian Grose infield single brought in Gleissner for the go-ahead run. Dylan Ledbetter came up against and hit a two-run single and Frausto followed with another two-run single to give DPLL a 12-7 lead.

Frausto had three hits, four RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Dos Pueblos offense. Parker Ledbetter also had three hits and scored twice. Feldhaus doubled and tripled, drove in four runs and scored two, while Dylan Ledbetter had two hits, two RBIS and two runs, and Dylan Borgeson added two hits.

Dos Pueblos is back in action Tuesday against the winner of Ontario Mountain View and Redondo Beach Little League.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 