Nine-Run 7th Powers Dos Pueblos LL Juniors to Comeback Win in Sub-Division Tourney

Youth Sports

Nate Feldhaus, Dylan Ledbetter and JJ Frausto each drove in two runs in a nine-run seventh inning, powering Dos Pueblos Little League's Junior Division All Stars to a 12-7 comeback win over Golden Hills of Fullerton in a Sub-Division Tournament game Saturday at Santa Paula.

Dos Pueblos rallied from a four-run deficit after leading 3-2 at the end of three innings.

Golden Valley scored four runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to take a 7-3 lead.

In the seventh, Dylan Ledbetter walked and scored after Parker Ledbetter and JJ Frausto followed with singles. Connor Gleissner drew a walk to load the bases and Feldhaus doubled to score two runs, making it a 7-6 game with no outs. Khris Alvarado walked to to load the bases and Evan Steinberger drew another walk to drive in Frausto with the tying run. An Ian Grose infield single brought in Gleissner for the go-ahead run. Dylan Ledbetter came up against and hit a two-run single and Frausto followed with another two-run single to give DPLL a 12-7 lead.

Frausto had three hits, four RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Dos Pueblos offense. Parker Ledbetter also had three hits and scored twice. Feldhaus doubled and tripled, drove in four runs and scored two, while Dylan Ledbetter had two hits, two RBIS and two runs, and Dylan Borgeson added two hits.

Dos Pueblos is back in action Tuesday against the winner of Ontario Mountain View and Redondo Beach Little League.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.