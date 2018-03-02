Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 11:22 am | Fog/Mist 67º

 
 
 
 

Ninth Circuit Upholds Protections for Sea Otters

By Betsy Weber for Environmental Defense Center | March 2, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

In a major victory for threatened southern sea otters, the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has issued a ruling denying a challenge by commercial fishing organizations to a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) decision that has restored protections for sea otters in Southern California.

The Environmental Defense Center (EDC), The Otter Project and Los Angeles Waterkeeper intervened in the case on behalf of the FWS.
 
The Ninth Circuit agreed with the environmental groups that the fishing industry’s position makes “no sense whatsoever” because it would require the FWS to implement a program after determining it was “counter-productive and harmed, rather than protected, threatened or endangered species.”

This ruling affirmed two lower court decisions that upheld the FWS’s 2012 decision to end the “no-otter zone.”

“We applaud this important ruling, in which the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the Fish and Wildlife Service’s decision to terminate the failed ‘no-otter zone’ — a program that harmed the very species it was meant to protect,” said Maggie Hall, staff attorney with the EDC, which represents The Otter Project and Los Angeles Waterkeeper in this case.

“This decision will allow the threatened southern sea otters to reinhabit their historic range in southern California, and we look forward to welcoming them back,” Hall said.

The no-otter zone was created in 1987 as part of a larger effort to recover threatened sea otters, by establishing a thriving otter population at San Nicolas Island, and in exchange, excluding otters from an area extending from Pt. Conception in Santa Barbara County to the Mexican border.

Unfortunately, the plan immediately proved deadly to otters. Of the 140 sea otters moved to San Nicolas Island, all but 11 either disappeared or died trying to return to their home waters or during translocation.

In response to a lawsuit filed by EDC and The Otter Project, the FWS ultimately terminated the failed no-otter zone in 2012.

This FWS decision allowed sea otters to begin to regain a foothold in their natural range in Southern California, an outcome vital to the recovery of the keystone species.

“The fishing groups were insisting on an unnatural, unhealthy system serving their own narrow commercial interests," said Steve Shimek, executive director of The Otter Project.

"With the court’s ruling, otters will slowly return and change the system back to the healthier and more complete ecosystem it once was, with bigger kelp forests and more fin-fish,” Shimek said.

“Our marine ecosystem has been out of balance for decades," said Bruce Reznik, executive director of Los Angeles Waterkeeper.

"Removing the ‘no-otter zone,’ restoring kelp forests, and enforcing marine protected areas are critical actions for reversing this degradation,” he said.

“The science shows that our fisheries will be much more robust once our habitats are protected and the natural balance of the food chain is restored,” Reznik said.

Recent estimates report the southern sea otter population at roughly 3,186 otters in a range that once supported 12,000 to 16,000 otters.

The species is listed as “threatened” under the Endangered Species Act and “depleted” under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. Sea otter recovery is impossible with the “no-otter zone” in place.

The case name is California Sea Urchin Commission, et al. v. Bean, et al. (9th Cir. 2018).
 
For more about EDC, visit www.EnvironmentalDefenseCenter.org. Learn more about The Otter Project at www.otterproject.org. Information on LA Waterkeeper is at www.lawaterkeeper.org.

— Betsy Weber for Environmental Defense Center.

 

