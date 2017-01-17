Ninth-Ranked San Marcos Boys Host Santa Barbara

San Marcos will take a CIF-SS Division 2AA No. 9 ranking into its Channel League game with Santa Barbara High on Wednesday night at the Thunderhut.
The Royals (15-6) are coming off a nice bounce-back win over Ventura on the road after losing their Channel League opener at home against Dos Pueblos.
Dos Pueblos (14-3) is ranked 12th in Division 2A. The Chargers play at Ventura on Wednesday and host Santa Barbara on Friday night.
BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
DIVISION 2AA
1 Windward
2 Colony
3 Villa Park
4 Buena Park
5 St. Joseph/Santa Maria
6 Cajon
7 Camarillo
8 Highland
9 San Marcos
10 Upland
11 Oaks Christian
12 Los Osos
13 Northwood
14 Mission Prep
15 Westlake
16 Burroughs/Burbank
DIVISION 2A
1 Oxnard
2 Heritage Christian
3 Capistrano Valley
4 Vista Murrieta
5 Claremont
6 Valley Christian/Cerritos
7 Saugus
8 Aliso Niguel
9 Knight
10 La Salle
11 Rancho Christian
12 Dos Pueblos
13 Muir
14 Sunny Hills
15 Leuzinger
16 Palm Springs
DIVISION 3A
1 Hesperia
2 Oak Hills
3 St. Paul
4 St. Anthony
5 Twentynine Palms
6 Adelanto
7 Paraclete
8 Cabrillo/Lompoc
9 Palos Verdes
10 San Dimas
11 Brea Olinda
12 Centennial/Compton
13 Atascadero
14 Pacifica/Garden Grove
15 Arroyo Grande
16 Charter Oak
DIVISION 4A
1 Notre Dame/Riverside
2 Pacific
3 Shalhevet
4 St. Margaret's
5 Poly/Pasadena
6 Milken Community
7 Sage Hill
8 Heritage
9 Mary Star of the Sea
10 Santa Maria
11 Burroughs/Ridgecrest
T12 Salesian, Santa Ynez
14 Bishop Diego
15 Lancaster
T16 Estancia, Yeshiva
DIVISION 5A
1 Apple Valley Christian
2 Coast Union
3 Sherman Indian
4 Academy Careers/Exploration
5 de Toledo
6 Desert Christian Academy
7 San Jacinto Valley Academy
8 Providence/Santa Barbara
T9 Faith Baptist, Pilibos
11 Southlands Christian
12 New Roads
T13 AGBU/Canoga Park, AGBU/Pasadena
15 Tarbut V'Torah
16 Thacher
DIVISION 6
1 Carnegie
2 Pacifica Christian/Orange County
3 Upland Christian
4 Foothill Technology
5 Pacifica Christian/Santa Monica
6 Immanuel Christian
7 Cate
8 Desert Christian/Lancaster
9 Shandon
10 Vasquez
11 Redlands Adventist
12 Cuyama Valley
13 Valley Christian/Santa Maria
14 New Covenant
15 Mesa Grande Academy
16 Mesrobian