CIF Polls

Ninth-Ranked San Marcos Boys Host Santa Barbara

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 17, 2017 | 2:58 p.m.

San Marcos will take a CIF-SS Division 2AA No. 9 ranking into its Channel League game with Santa Barbara High on Wednesday night at the Thunderhut.

The Royals (15-6) are coming off a nice bounce-back win over Ventura on the road after losing their Channel League opener at home against Dos Pueblos.

Dos Pueblos (14-3) is ranked 12th in Division 2A. The Chargers play at Ventura on Wednesday and host Santa Barbara on Friday night.

BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

DIVISION 2AA

1  Windward

2  Colony

3  Villa Park

4  Buena Park

5  St. Joseph/Santa Maria

6  Cajon

7  Camarillo

8  Highland

9  San Marcos

10  Upland

11  Oaks Christian

12  Los Osos

13  Northwood

14  Mission Prep

15  Westlake

16  Burroughs/Burbank 

DIVISION 2A

1  Oxnard

2  Heritage Christian

3  Capistrano Valley

4  Vista Murrieta

5  Claremont

6  Valley Christian/Cerritos

7  Saugus

8  Aliso Niguel

9  Knight

10  La Salle

11  Rancho Christian

12  Dos Pueblos

13  Muir

14  Sunny Hills

15  Leuzinger

16  Palm Springs 

DIVISION 3A

1  Hesperia

2  Oak Hills

3  St. Paul

4  St. Anthony

5  Twentynine Palms

6  Adelanto

7  Paraclete

8  Cabrillo/Lompoc

9  Palos Verdes

10  San Dimas

11  Brea Olinda

12  Centennial/Compton

13  Atascadero

14  Pacifica/Garden Grove

15  Arroyo Grande

16  Charter Oak 

DIVISION 4A

1  Notre Dame/Riverside

2  Pacific

3  Shalhevet

4  St. Margaret's

5  Poly/Pasadena

6  Milken Community

7  Sage Hill

8  Heritage

9  Mary Star of the Sea

10  Santa Maria

11  Burroughs/Ridgecrest

T12 Salesian, Santa Ynez

14  Bishop Diego

15  Lancaster

T16 Estancia, Yeshiva 

DIVISION 5A

1  Apple Valley Christian

2  Coast Union

3  Sherman Indian

4  Academy Careers/Exploration

5  de Toledo

6  Desert Christian Academy

7  San Jacinto Valley Academy

8  Providence/Santa Barbara

T9 Faith Baptist, Pilibos

11  Southlands Christian

12  New Roads

T13 AGBU/Canoga Park, AGBU/Pasadena

15  Tarbut V'Torah

16  Thacher 

DIVISION 6

1  Carnegie

2  Pacifica Christian/Orange County

3  Upland Christian

4  Foothill Technology

5  Pacifica Christian/Santa Monica

6  Immanuel Christian

7  Cate

8  Desert Christian/Lancaster

9  Shandon

10  Vasquez

11  Redlands Adventist

12  Cuyama Valley

13  Valley Christian/Santa Maria

14  New Covenant

15  Mesa Grande Academy

16  Mesrobian 

