Nipomo Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening Santa Maria Convalescent Home

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | October 20, 2018 | 9:39 p.m.

A Nipomo man was arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot up a convalescent home, Santa Maria police Lt. Mark Streker said Saturday.

Just before 4 p.m. Thursday, Santa Maria police responded to a report of threats involving a convalescent home.

Employees said a man, Robert Clement, 56, of Nipomo, called more than once and yelled profanities before threatening to go the business and “shoot up the place,” Streker said.

Clement reportedly was angry about by his belief the staff failed to provide proper care for his elderly mother, a client at the facility.

The convalescent home’s representatives called 9-1-1 due to fear Clement would follow through with his threat. 

Police did not identify the convalescent home.

Officers determined that Clement had firearms registered to him, Streker said. 

Police obtained search and arrest warrants for Clement’s residence, a trailer on his brother’s property in Nipomo.

With assistance from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department, officers conduced a tactical arrest operation and took Clement into custody without incident. 

Several firearms were seized, and Clement was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail. 

He remained in custody Saturday evening, with bail set at $100,000.

