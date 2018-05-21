Nipomo Man Identified as Driver Killed in Fiery Highway 101 Crash in Santa Maria

Authorities have release the name of the man killed in a fiery crash on Friday when his truck veered off Highway 101 near Main Street in Santa Maria.

Steven Christopher Aslanidis, 53, of Nipomo, has been identified as the driver pronounced dead after his pickup truck crashed into a tree, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The collision occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 near Main Street after reports the vehicle had been driving erratically and may have been involved other crashes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

After a collision on the freeway, the white pickup truck continued southbound, striking the center divider several times before leaving Highway 101 and running off the roadway near the Main Street offramp, according to CHP dispatch.

The Chevy pickup came to rest against a fence and became engulfed in flames with the driver trapped inside, the CHP reported.

A CHP officer who was nearby at the time of the crash attempted to extricate the driver from the wreckage, but the flames forced him to retreat.

CHP investigators will try to determine whether drugs, alcohol or a medical condition contributed to the crash.

