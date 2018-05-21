Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 12:24 pm | Overcast 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Nipomo Man Identified as Driver Killed in Fiery Highway 101 Crash in Santa Maria

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | May 21, 2018 | 5:27 p.m.

Authorities have release the name of the man killed in a fiery crash on Friday when his truck veered off Highway 101 near Main Street in Santa Maria.

Steven Christopher Aslanidis, 53, of Nipomo, has been identified as the driver pronounced dead after his pickup truck crashed into a tree, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The collision occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 near Main Street after reports the vehicle had been driving erratically and may have been involved other crashes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

After a collision on the freeway, the white pickup truck continued southbound, striking the center divider several times before leaving Highway 101 and running off the roadway near the Main Street offramp, according to CHP dispatch.

The Chevy pickup came to rest against a fence and became engulfed in flames with the driver trapped inside, the CHP reported.

A CHP officer who was nearby at the time of the crash attempted to extricate the driver from the wreckage, but the flames forced him to retreat. 

CHP investigators will try to determine whether drugs, alcohol or a medical condition contributed to the crash.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 