Nipomo Man Killed in Highway 166 Collision with Big-Rig

A 21-year-old Nipomo man was killed Saturday in a crash on Highway 166 near New Cuyama, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the victim was driving westbound on Highway 166, east of Kirschenmann Road, at about 5:50 a.m., when for unknown reasons his 2013 Kia Rio drifted into the eastbound lanes and into the path of a big-rig.

The Volvo tractor-trailer tried to take evasive action, but the Kia slammed into the left side of the semi, then overturned and came to rest on the north shoulder of the roadway, the CHP said.

The Kia driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was fatally injured, the CHP said.

The victim’s name was being withheld pending notification of relatives.

The truck driver, a 33-year-old Michigan woman, was not hurt.

