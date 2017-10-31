Nipomo Motorcyclist Arrested on Felony Charges After High-Speed Pursuit in Orcutt

A 26-year-old motorcyclist from Nipomo was arrested on felony charges Tuesday after leading officers on a high-speed chase in the Orcutt area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Carlos Manuel Cecena was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail following the incident, which began shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Highway 135 south of Orcutt, the CHP said.

A CHP officer observed Cecena riding at an unsafe speed through a construction area and attempted to make a traffic stop.

Cecena fled northbound on Highway 135, reaching speeds of 117 mph, before exiting at Clark Avenue, the CHP said.

The motorcyclist sped south onto Orcutt Road, then east on Rice Ranch Road.

At that point, the officers discontinued the pursuit due to the proximity to Pine Grove Elementary School.

A short time later, an officer observed Cecena riding east on Clark Avenue and then south on Highway 135, again at a high rate of speed, and the pursuit resumed.

Just south of the Highway 135/Highway 1 transition, Cecena slowed and entered the dirt center divider, where he lost control and laid down the motorcycle.

He was not injured, and was taken into custody without incident.

He was booked on suspicion of felony evading an officer.

