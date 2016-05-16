Friday, April 20 , 2018, 9:00 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Scaled-Back Nipomo Oil-Train Project Appears Headed for Approval

Majority of San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission signals support; next hearing Sept. 22

The San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission considered the application Monday by Phillips 66 for oil delivery by train to a refinery on the Nipomo Mesa.
The San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission considered the application Monday by Phillips 66 for oil delivery by train to a refinery on the Nipomo Mesa. (David Middlecamp / San Luis Obispo Tribune photo)
By David Sneed, San Luis Obispo Tribune | May 16, 2016 | 9:00 p.m.

The San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission appears to be on its way to approving a scaled-back Phillips 66 rail spur project in Nipomo.

A motion to deny the project failed on a 3-2 vote, with commissioners Jim Harrison, Jim Irving and Don Campbell voting no.

Another hearing is scheduled for Sept. 22.

At its September hearing, the commission will consider the terms of approval for the project, including a requirement that it be limited to three trains a week — or 150 trains a year.

“I need a very complete project description,” Irving said.

Although the commission did not take a vote on the project, a majority of the panel spoke in favor of it.

Irving, who is likely to be the swing vote, said he would support the scaled-back project.

“I really look at this as a land-use issue,” he said. “This could be a benefit to the county.”

Under the proposal, three train cars a week would deliver 2.2 million gallons of crude oil to the refinery on the Nipomo Mesa. Phillips 66 had originally proposed five trains a week but scaled it to three to address environmental concerns such as air quality.

The main concern is safety. Although it is considered unlikely, a train could derail and cause a fiery crash.

Commissioners Campbell and Harrison also spoke in favor of the rail spur project.

“Derailments are a tragedy, but the risk is greater to haul the oil by truck,” Harrison said. “There is going to be increased traffic on these rails no matter what we do here.”

Commissioners Eric Meyer and Ken Topping spoke against the projec, citing safety as their main concern.

“Where is the benefit of accepting that risk?” Meyer asked. “I don’t see it.”

The project calls for installing a 1.3-mile rail spur with five parallel tracks to accommodate the large oil trains. The oil company says it needs the rail spur to keep the Nipomo Mesa refinery and its 200 jobs operating.

Local supplies of oil are dwindling, and the refinery will not be viable without the train shipments, oil company officials say.

Any final decision by the Planning Commission is certain to be appealed to the Board of Supervisors.

[Click here to read more from the San Luis Obispo Tribune]

David Sneed is a reporter with the San Luis Obispo Tribune. Contactd him at [email protected]

