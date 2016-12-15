Nipomo Woman Pleads Not Guilty to DUI Charges in Crash Involving Guadalupe Police Car

A Nipomo woman accused of driving while intoxicated and colliding with a Guadalupe police car over the weekend pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Miranda A. Miranda, 18, is charged with felony driving under the influence causing injury.

She also faces a special allegations of causing injury to two people and causing great bodily injury to one person.

At approximately 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Guadalupe Officer Efrain Oseguera reported that he and his prisoner, Abacuc Lopez-Sanchez, had been in a crash on two-lane Highway 1, south of Brown Road, authorities said.

Oseguera was transporting Lopez-Sanchez to Santa Barbara County Jail when the head-on crash occurred.

All three people were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, authorities said.

Miranda reportedly had a blood-alcohol content above .08, the level of legal intoxication for those over 21 years old.

In a Santa Maria courtroom Wednesday, Judge John Fisher ordered Miranda, who is represented by attorney Michael Scott, to return to court Dec. 28.

Miranda remained in custody Wednesday, with bail at $100,000.

