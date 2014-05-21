Santa Barbara Symphony’s Nir Kabaretti Selected to Lead Southwest Florida Symphony

The Santa Barbara Symphony is proud to announce that Maestro Nir Kabaretti has been chosen by the Southwest Florida Symphony to lead its orchestra.

Kabaretti will continue to serve as the Santa Barbara Symphony’s music and artistic director.

After an extensive international search, the Southwest Florida Symphony chose five finalists, including Kabaretti, for the position of music director and conductor.

Maestro Kabaretti was ultimately chosen through polling the Southwest Florida Symphony’s musicians, through audience polls and recommendations made by the selection committee and symphony administrative staff. The Southwest Florida Symphony feels strongly that the organization will benefit from Kabaretti’s international and regional orchestra experience, forward thinking and strong artistic leadership.

“As Maestro Kabaretti’s star continues to rise, we’re proud that he continues to call the Santa Barbara Symphony home,” said David Grossman, Santa Barbara Symphony executive director. “Now with his second music directorship, we can look forward to Maestro Kabaretti’s more frequent presence with us here in the United States.”

This year, Maestro Kabaretti enters his ninth season as the music and artistic director for the Santa Barbara Symphony with an exciting season of musical titans, including Porgy and Bess, a life study of Beethoven and the iconic Charlie Chaplin film City Lights.

Click here for a complete listing of the Santa Barbara Symphony’s remarkable 2014-15 season.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Symphony.