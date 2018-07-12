Hundreds Head to Weekly Nite Moves Summertime Events at Santa Barbara’s Leadbetter Beach

Nearly 300 people gathered to run, swim, and hang out at this week's races; gatherings continue through August

Young runners take off from the starting line at Shoreline Park during a Nite Moves race Wednesday evening. (Sheridan Taphorn / Noozhawk photo)

Anil Semizoglu comes in second place during the Wednesday Nite Moves 5K run. (Sheridan Taphorn / Noozhawk photo)

Thompson Ogilvie comes in first place during the Wednesday Nite Moves 5K run. (Sheridan Taphorn / Noozhawk photo)

Runners take off from the starting line at Shoreline Park during a Nite Moves 5K race Wednesday evening. (Sheridan Taphorn / Noozhawk photo)

A man finishes his swim and heads into the run for the Nite Moves aquathon. (Sheridan Taphorn / Noozhawk photo)

Runners take off from the starting line at Shoreline Park during a Nite Moves race Wednesday evening. (Sheridan Taphorn / Noozhawk photo)

On Wednesday evening people from all over Santa Barbara gathered at Leadbetter Beach and Shoreline Park to join in on the Nite Moves weekly event where participants compete in running and swimming and then celebrate in a post-race party.

Nite Moves is part of a Summer Sunset Series put on by Run Santa Barbara. Each week, hundreds of participants register to race in a 5K run or walk; 500 meter, 1K, or 2K swim; or pair the 5K run and 1K swim to make the aquathon.

Nearly 300 people came out to Leadbetter Beach this week to challenge themselves by swimming against strong currents in the ocean, running the hill along Shoreline Drive, or kicking back and enjoying the crowds.

“The beauty of this event is that we get a variety of people from beginners to die-hard triathaloners, to people who just want to relax, hangout and have a beer,” said Jay Campbell, owner and race director of Nite Moves Santa Barbara.

Nite Moves brings crowds from all over the Tri-County area and even grabs the attention of several out-of-towners for this unique event. Each week, Nite Moves draws in a “very considerably good crowd” with participants between the ages of 5-75, Campbell said.

Irene Russo, who has been a loyal participant of Nite Moves since it started 30 years ago, continues to race against herself each week.

“The great thing about participating in Nite Moves is it’s measurable. Whether people choose to swim or run, they can notice improvement,” Campbell said.

Score times are recorded and then posted each week on the Nite Moves website so that participants can try and improve their race time.

Children can also have their shot at competing in a 1K run beside Shoreline Drive or in a soft sand sprint on the beach.

This event is a great way for families to spend their evening and stay active by “combining fitness with fun,” Campbell said.

After each race ends the participants meet in the park for a post-race party where they can treat themselves to snacks or a beer while listening to live music.

Each week, Nite Moves wraps up the night with a sweet treat provided by McConnell’s Ice Cream and raffle prizes.

On its 10th week of its 17-week series, Nite Moves continues to see better turnout, Campbell said.

Nite Moves is held every Wednesday through August 29, starting at 5 p.m. at Leadbetter Beach in Santa Barbara. Participants can register for Nite Moves on its website or in person for $25 for a single night or $450 for the whole season.

