No.2-Ranked Santa Barbara High Boys Soccer Powers Past Ventura

Boys Soccer

The Santa Barbara High boys soccer team logged its 10th shutout of the season Friday, blowing out Ventura 4-0 in a home match at San Marcos High.

Juan Carlos Torres scored twice in the victory. He got the Dons their first score in the seventh minute on an assist from Guillermo Mendoza. In the 24th minute, it was Brandon Garcia who found Torres for a 2-0 lead.

Brian de la Luz continued the onslaught, popping in a goal off a Jorge Ochoa assist just before halftime. Heymar Hernandez capped the Dons' performance, scoring off a pass from Owen Lambe in the 55th minute.

The Dons are in command of the Channel League with a 4-0 league record, while the Cougars slipped to 3-2. Santa Barbara is now 11-0-3 for the season.

Dons coach Todd Heil praised goalie Ben Roach's role in the defensive effort.

"We continue to press teams and get early scoring opportunities which we've been fortunate to turn into goals," Heil said.

Santa Barbara will play Buena twice next week, on Tuesday and Thursday. Ventura will take on San Marcos on Thursday.

