No. 11 Santiago Canyon Topples SBCC Softball

Softball

Manoa Weijgertse hit a pair of two-run homers on Tuesday, leading No. 11 Santiago Canyon to a 10-2 softball win over SBCC in six innings.

Weijgertse, a sophomore third baseman from The Netherlands, drilled a two-run homer in the fourth and another two-run home run in the sixth to make it 8-2. The Hawks (25-9-1) added an RBI double and Christine Woodling closed out their fourth straight win with an RBI single up the middle.

The defending state champion Hawks are ranked No. 11 in the state and No. 6 in Southern Cal. Monica Salas had two of the seven hits by the Vaqueros (18-16).

“The score doesn’t really show the fight our kids displayed,” said coach Paula Congleton. “We had seven hits but just couldn’t string more together when we needed them. Our defense was good.

“They had exceptionally fast outfielders who kept tracking down the balls we hit hard.”

The Vaqueros will play their final home doubleheader on Saturday when they host Cuesta at noon and 2 p.m.