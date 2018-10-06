No. 1 Cate Outguns Flintridge Prep, 62-52

Football

Cate overcame some early adversity to rally past Flintridge Prep on Saturday night and post a 62-52 victory in an 8-man football game at La Canada Flintridge.

Cate, ranked No. 1 among CIF Southern Section 8-man teams, improved to 5-0.



The miscues started early for Cate as the Rams fumbled the opening kickoff and Flintridge scored just a few plays later to take a 6-0 lead. It was the first time since August that the Rams have trailed in a game.



The Cate offense sparkled all game long as Jack Deardorff had three touchdowns on the ground (22, 2 and 65 yards) as well as two in the air. The two passing scores went to Thomas Nettesheim (15 yards) and Khadim Pouye (20 yards). Drew Anastasio had a great game on the ground, rushing for three touchdowns of 35, 11 and 17 yards. William Deardorff also found the end zone for Cate, scoring on a 23-yard run. Nettesheim had several great catches during the game, while the offensive line of Sebastian Richardson, Scott Holmes, and Ethan Cassulo blocked well all game long.



"I'm proud of the heart we showed," said Rams coach David Soto. "We've been battling injury and illness all week but we never used that as an excuse. Flintridge is a very dangerous team and it showed. We showed a lot of composure in this game and that experience is going to help us down the road. We have plenty to work on going forward and we certainly have our work cut out for us as we face some very tough teams coming up."



Cate is back on the road on Friday, Oct. 12, when they head to Ojai to take on the Villanova Wildcats. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.

