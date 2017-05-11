Boys Volleyball
No. 1 Cypress Takes Down Bishop Diego in Three Sets
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | May 11, 2017 | 8:41 p.m.
Bishop Diego's boys volleyball team saw why Cypress was the No. 1 seed in Division 3, as the Cardinals were swept 25-21 25-17, 25-21 in a CIF-Southern Section second-round playoff match on Thursday at the Brick House.
"They're a really talented volleyball team," Bishop Diego coach Brett McGarry said. "They have volleyball players at every position, and they made smart swings, played great defense, and they were the better team tonight."
John Harris had 12 kills and three blocks, Austin Bohnett added seven kills and middles Mike Agnoli and Jake Klentner combined for eight.
Bishop Diego went 18-1 for the year.
