No. 1 Dominik Stefanov Romps Into Channel League Semifinals

Top-seeded Dominik Stefanov of San Marcos breezed into the semifinals of the Channel League individual tennis tournament on Monday at Dos Pueblos.
Stefanov defeated Lucas Pollero, 6-0, 6-1, and Ryan Hodosy of Dos Pueblos, 6-1, 6-1.
He'll face Ventura's Hunter Leija in one semifinal, Leija defeated Noah Osotvany in the quarterfinals, 6-1, 6-2.
Also advancing were Alexi Gill of San Marcos and Ty Cohen of Ventura. Gill defeated Taylor Klein of Santa Barbara in the first round and outlasted Ventura's Chase Currie in the quarterfinals, 2-6, 6-4 6-3.
He will face second-seeded Ventura's Ty Cohen. He knocked off Bryan Shott (6-1, 6-1) and Daniel Newton (6-2, 6-4) of San Marcos.