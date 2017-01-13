No. 1 Laguna Blanca Roars Back to Tie Dunn, 4-4

Boys Soccer

Ethan Tyng and Joshua Baron scored two second-half goals each to rally the top-ranked Laguna Blanca boys soccer team to a 4-4 draw against Dunn on Friday.

Dunn led 2-0, scoring on its only two shots of the first half.

Baron, a sophomore, got the Owls on the board early in the second half, but Dunn responded to go up 3-1.

Baron delivered again to make it a 3-2 game, but Dunn capitalized on a Laguna Blanca mistake to reclaim a two-goal lead.

The Owls continued to battle and Tyng provided the finishing touch on a pair of chances to tie the score.

"The boys showed a lot of character today," Laguna coach Goff Boyoko said. "We will build on it for the league starting next week."

Laguna, the top-ranked team in CIF Division 7, is now 8-0-1.

