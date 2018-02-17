No. 1 Master’s Uses Red-Hot Shooting to Defeat Westmont

College Basketball

In battle for first place in the Golden State Athletic Conference, Westmont couldn't cool off a hot-shooting The Master's men's basketball team and dropped a 101-82 decision on Saturday night at Murchison Gym.

The NAIA top-ranked Mustangs shot 56.9 percent (37-65) from the floor and 40.9 percent (9-22) from behind the 3-point line to remain undefeated in conference at 12-0 and improve to 26-1 overall. Westmont shot just 32 percent (8-25) from the floor in the second half and 38.6 percent (22-57) on the night.

The Warriors played well in the first half and trailed by two, 50-48. Sean Harman's three-point play to start the second half gave them their last lead of the game at 51-50.

The rest of the second half was all Mustangs. They went on a 23-5 run over the first six and a half minutes of the half.

The Mustangs’ Brock Gardner led all scorers with 26 points and pulled down 15 rebounds. Timothy Soares and Lawrence Russell both added 19 points and Hansel Atencia finished with 10 points and seven assists.

“In the second half, I thought the tempo really went there way," Westmont coach John Moore said. "We got out of sorts in terms of who we are – it felt a little rushed out there.”

Karczewski led the Warriors with 24 points, Olisa Nwachie added 19 points and five rebounds. Ben Okhotin had 14 points and went four of six from beyond the arc.

The Master’s outscored Westmont 51-34 in the second half.

“The Master’s is a very good team. Even though it’s a 19-point loss, we’re not too far behind," Moore said. "You saw in the first half what we’re capable of. We’re going to be able to bounce back from this. I’m very confident about this group of guys.

“We have four seniors and we have a lot of experience," he added. "It’ll be good to get Zac Jervis back. He’s going to provide the kind of toughness that we needed out there tonight. I think Zac adds a lot to our team that will help significantly in ways that we needed help tonight.”

The Warriors honored their four seniors in Noah Blanton, David Gunn, Harman, and Karczewski.

Westmont finishes its regular season on the road against Vanguard and Hope International on Thursday and Friday.