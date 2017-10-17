Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 5:33 am | Fog 51º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

No. 1 SBCC Dominates Oxnard For 11th Straight Win

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | October 17, 2017 | 10:56 p.m.

SBCC scored two goals in the last five minutes of the first half on Tuesday night and went on to blank Oxnard 4-0 in a WSC North women’s soccer match at La Playa Stadium.

The Vaqueros are No. 1 in the state and No. 3 in the nation. They’re 11-0-1 overall and 2-0 in conference. They’ve shut out their last four opponents and eight of their last nine with a goal differential of 20-1 in the last nine games.

SBCC outshot the Condors (4-8-2, 0-3) 10-1 in the first 40 minutes but couldn’t find the net.

Oxnard was called for a hand ball in the box and Chloe Montano drove the penalty kick into the left side at 40:18. She’s 5-5 on PK’s this year and leads the team with four game-winning goals. In the 45th minute, Amber Mulligan delivered a sharp through ball and Isabella Viana scored from the left side for a 2-0 halftime lead.

Viana leads the Vaqueros with eight goals and 17 points.

The Vaqueros outshot the visitors 14-1 in the opening half and 33-2 for the game.

“We started off slowly, we couldn’t seem to get in a rhythm,” said coach John Sisterson. “It got a little frustrating but then we got a couple of goals up at the half. We changed the lineup at halftime and our subs did very well.

“It was a positive night and we’re looking forward to a good game vs. Ventura.”

Sisterson substituted liberally in the second half. He started Valentine Rahm, Samantha Rhodes and Matilda Cassel Ledin and all three played well.

Cassel Ledin, a freshman midfielder from Sweden, got her first college goal in the 64th minute, taking a pass from Rahm and blasting in a shot from the top of the box.

Danielle Mannerberg, who had entered the game at the 78:10 mark, was knocked down in the box five minutes later. She scored her first college goal on a PK at 83:53.

The Vaqueros will host Ventura (7-7-2, 2-0) in a key WSC contest on Friday at 7 p.m.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 