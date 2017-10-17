No. 1 SBCC Dominates Oxnard For 11th Straight Win

Soccer

SBCC scored two goals in the last five minutes of the first half on Tuesday night and went on to blank Oxnard 4-0 in a WSC North women’s soccer match at La Playa Stadium.

The Vaqueros are No. 1 in the state and No. 3 in the nation. They’re 11-0-1 overall and 2-0 in conference. They’ve shut out their last four opponents and eight of their last nine with a goal differential of 20-1 in the last nine games.

SBCC outshot the Condors (4-8-2, 0-3) 10-1 in the first 40 minutes but couldn’t find the net.

Oxnard was called for a hand ball in the box and Chloe Montano drove the penalty kick into the left side at 40:18. She’s 5-5 on PK’s this year and leads the team with four game-winning goals. In the 45th minute, Amber Mulligan delivered a sharp through ball and Isabella Viana scored from the left side for a 2-0 halftime lead.

Viana leads the Vaqueros with eight goals and 17 points.

The Vaqueros outshot the visitors 14-1 in the opening half and 33-2 for the game.

“We started off slowly, we couldn’t seem to get in a rhythm,” said coach John Sisterson. “It got a little frustrating but then we got a couple of goals up at the half. We changed the lineup at halftime and our subs did very well.

“It was a positive night and we’re looking forward to a good game vs. Ventura.”

Sisterson substituted liberally in the second half. He started Valentine Rahm, Samantha Rhodes and Matilda Cassel Ledin and all three played well.

Cassel Ledin, a freshman midfielder from Sweden, got her first college goal in the 64th minute, taking a pass from Rahm and blasting in a shot from the top of the box.

Danielle Mannerberg, who had entered the game at the 78:10 mark, was knocked down in the box five minutes later. She scored her first college goal on a PK at 83:53.

The Vaqueros will host Ventura (7-7-2, 2-0) in a key WSC contest on Friday at 7 p.m.