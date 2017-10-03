Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 2:45 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
No. 1 SBCC Women’s Soccer Blanks Santa Monica, 2-0

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | October 3, 2017 | 8:16 p.m.

Top-ranked SBCC scored early goals in each half on Tuesday en route to a 2-0 women’s soccer win at Santa Monica.

Nicole Van Sickle, a freshman defender from San Diego, scored her first college goal in the 12th minute. Chloe Montano delivered a low corner kick and Van Sickle booted it in from close range.

The Vaqueros, ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 3 in the nation, won their ninth straight game to stay unbeaten at 9-0-1. No. 18 Santa Monica fell to 6-3-2.

It was the second straight shutout for the Vaqueros and sixth in seven games. They’ve outscored their last seven opponents 15-1.

The Vaqueros outshot the Corsairs 15-4, including 10-3 in the second half.

Isabella Viana notched her team-leading seventh goal in the third minute of the second half (47th minute). Anna Telliard struck a long lead pass, leading to a 1 v 1 for Viana and she beat the keeper from 15 yards for a 2-0 lead. 

“We weren’t at our best today,” said coach John Sisterson. “They’re a competitive, physical team. And the smaller field didn’t suit us.

“Katherine Sheehy played very well and drew what we thought was a PK but it wasn’t called. Our midfielders worked hard throughout the game and Riley Moore came on in the second half and made a big difference up front.”

SBCC opens WSC North play on Tuesday when it hosts Moorpark at 7 p.m. The Vaqueros will play their first four conference games at home and their last four on the road.

