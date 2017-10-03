No. 1 Singles, Doubles Get Only Wins for Bishop Diego Against Nordhoff

Tennis

A short-handed Bishop Diego girls tennis team fell to Nordhoff, 12-6, in a Frontier League match on Tuesday.

"We had difficulties filling a full roster today and it got us, but the girls played with heart and had fun," said coach Natlee Hapeman.

Helena Insua continued her dominant play, winning three sets without losing a set.

"Helena is such a strong force with calculated placement. She is keeping her opponents on their toes," said Hapeman.

In doubles, Kate Benzian and Ellee Braniff won 6-3, 6-4, 6-0.

Bishop Diego falls to 3-5 in league and overall.

