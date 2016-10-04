No. 1 Ventura Too Poweful for Dos Pueblos

Girls Volleyball

Dos Pueblos got a boost from Italian exchange students Camilla Tamburini and Lorenza Carchidio, but it wasn't enough against top-ranked and senior-laden Ventura on Tuesday night.

Ventura won the Channel League girls volleyball match, 25-15, 25-16, 25-18. to improve to 19-0 and 6-0 in the Channel League. The Cougars are the No. 1 team in the CIF-Southern Section Division 2 poll.

"Our Italians were finally eligible to play, and played great against one of the best teams in the section tonight," Dos Pueblos coach Dillan Bennett said.

Tamburini had 8 kills, 9 digs and 1 service ace, while Carchidio added 6 kills and 2 blocks.

Danica Minnich contributed 5 kills and 8 digs for the Chargers (14-13, 2-4).

"I was proud of our team and how they kept battling despite the onslaught that Ventura continued to pour on them," said Bennett.

Dos Pueblos is back home Tuesday against Ventura.

