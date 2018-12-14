No. 20 Siskiyous Tops SBCC Women, 79-57

College Basketball

College of the Siskiyous jumped ahead 22-12 in the first quarter on Friday en route to a 79-57 win over SBCC in a consolation semifinal of the Monterey Classic. The Eagles, ranked No. 7 in Northern Cal and No. 20 in the state, have the No. 4 offense in the state (80.9 avg.) and the No. 6 shooting team (42.8% on field goals). They led 38-23 at halftime and improved to 7-2. The Vaqueros (8-4) shot 33% for the second straight day and suffered their first back-to-back losses of the season. Meagan Moore was the only starter in double figures as she led the Vaqueros with 13 points. Sierra Cavaletto, a freshman from Dos Pueblos High, posted season highs of 12 points and seven rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench. Jada Forsdick-Stevenson was 3-6 on 3-pointers and tallied a season-best 11 points. The Vaqueros hit nine of their season-high 33 attempts on 3-pointers but only got to the foul line seven times, making four free throws. Lauren Noggle grabbed nine rebounds and Maaria Jaakkola had eight rebounds, three assists and two steals. The Vaqueros will take the next two weeks off, then open play in the Gervasoni Holiday Classic at De Anza in Cupertino. They’ll take on San Mateo on Thursday, Dec. 27 at 3 p.m.

