No. 2 Foothill Tech Has Too Much Firepower for Carpinteria

Girls Basketball

Carpintera ran into a strong Foothill Tech squad and suffered a 57-22 girls basketball loss in a Frontier League game on Tuesday.

Foothill Tech is ranked No. 2 in CIF Division 4A.

"It go away from us in the second half," Carpinteria coach Amy Bryant said. "Foothill is a really solid team. All their girls can shoot and they move the ball really well."

Monique Sanchez scored 13 points to lead Carpinteria.

"My girls played good defense and limited Foothill's open shots, but unfortunately we couldn't get much going offensively tonight to keep up."

The Warriors (7-6, 1-1) are home against La Reina on Thursday.

