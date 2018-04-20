Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 2:50 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Boys Volleyball

No. 2 Mira Costa Knocked Off By Westlake in Karch Kiraly TOC

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 20, 2018 | 10:20 p.m.

Westlake upset second-seeded Mira Costa in a five-set match to advance to the semifinals of the Santa Barbara High / Karch Kiraly Tournament of Champions on Friday at J.R. Richards Gym.

The Warriors will play Clovis-Buchanan in one semifinal at 10:45 a.m., at San Marcos. 

The other semifinal is top-seeded Corona del Mar against Palisades at 10:45 a.m., at Santa Barbara. Corona del Mar swept Burbank-Burroughs, while Palisades knocked off West Ranch. 

Buchanan defeated Bellarmine Prep in the quarterfinals.

The tournament championship is at 6:15 p.m.

Host Santa Barbara opened with a loss to San Jose Bellarmine Prep in three sets but bounced back to beat Simi Valley in three. The Dons play at 10:45 a.m. against Saint Francis of Mountain View.

"The Dons were a different team against Simi Valley compared to the afternoon match (with Bellarmine Prep)," coach Chad Arneson said. "Very proud on how we bounced back. We showed what we're capable of when we play with more energy and enthusiasm."

San Marcos lost in three against Palisades in its opener and came back to beat Newbury Park in four sets. The Royals play at home against Quartz Hill at 10:45 a.m.

